12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 30.23% to $20.72 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 839.4K shares, which is 148.78 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares moved upwards by 29.61% to $3.72. Muscle Maker's trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 295.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares moved upwards by 18.78% to $1.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 991.3K, accounting for 70.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock increased by 5.88% to $4.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 199.0K, accounting for 4.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $459.5 million.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $168.84. At the close, Mohawk Industries's trading volume reached 6.6K shares. This is 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock rose 5.59% to $5.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 218.7K shares, which is 10.92 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.3 million.

Losers

Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock declined by 3.92% to $9.56 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 146 shares come close, making up 0.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.0 million.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock fell 2.95% to $7.9. At the close, Renren's trading volume reached 200 shares. This is 0.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 million.

Comstock Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares declined by 2.6% to $6.37. At the close, Comstock Holding Co's trading volume reached 9.5K shares. This is 1.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock decreased by 2.57% to $1.52. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0 million shares, which is 1.01 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $649.7 million.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock decreased by 2.49% to $2.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.2K, accounting for 0.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.6 million.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares fell 2.43% to $2.82. At the close, MOGU's trading volume reached 705 shares. This is 0.17% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $305.8 million.