12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock rose 9.98% to $474.87 during Thursday's after-market session. HubSpot's trading volume hit 16.6K shares by close, accounting for 3.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares rose 9.82% to $54.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 176.5K, accounting for 14.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) stock rose 9.41% to $9.76. This security traded at a volume of 2.6K shares come close, making up 9.08% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares rose 7.34% to $9.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.9K shares, which is 12.52 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $94.5. At the close, Cognex's trading volume reached 182.9K shares. This is 26.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares increased by 3.68% to $4.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 8.8K shares, which is 1.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.6 million.

Losers

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares fell 14.49% to $23.5 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 109.5K shares, which is 12.57 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock decreased by 13.86% to $6.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 157.9K, accounting for 53.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock declined by 13.54% to $5.11. This security traded at a volume of 776 shares come close, making up 0.26% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.2 million.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock fell 12.5% to $3.99. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 25.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $490.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares decreased by 12.02% to $11.06. Trading volume for this security closed at 124.4K, accounting for 9.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares declined by 9.69% to $3.45. At the close, Pixelworks's trading volume reached 36.2K shares. This is 6.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.