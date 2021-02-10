12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved upwards by 17.78% to $16.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 952.2K, accounting for 5.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock increased by 16.02% to $3.62. RealNetworks's trading volume hit 548.1K shares by close, accounting for 114.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares moved upwards by 11.26% to $71.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.3K shares, which is 1.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares increased by 9.21% to $54.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 7.4K, accounting for 2.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $12.96. This security traded at a volume of 3.6K shares come close, making up 0.68% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares increased by 3.96% to $36.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 72.4K, accounting for 8.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Losers

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock fell 6.54% to $7.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 35.7K shares, which is 1.02 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million.

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock declined by 5.95% to $9.5. OLB Group's trading volume hit 25.5K shares by close, accounting for 28.59% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares fell 5.21% to $111.38. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 13.2K shares, which is 2.71 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 4.28% to $2.91. At the close, Phunware's trading volume reached 65.3K shares. This is 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.1 million.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock fell 2.34% to $7.94. Trading volume for this security closed at 25.7K, accounting for 0.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $918.8 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares decreased by 2.27% to $2.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 44.2K, accounting for 1.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.