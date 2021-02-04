12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares increased by 39.42% to $7.25 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 934.0K shares, which is 112.49 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $365.7 million.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock rose 16.66% to $2.8. This security traded at a volume of 3.4 million shares come close, making up 40.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.2 million.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock rose 8.68% to $3.63. Trading volume for this security closed at 229.8K, accounting for 11.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 million.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $6.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 63.9K, accounting for 6.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $431.9 million.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares increased by 5.66% to $1.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 26.6K, accounting for 1.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.3 million.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares rose 5.46% to $8.1. This security traded at a volume of 17.3K shares come close, making up 1.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.5 million.

Losers

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) stock declined by 9.51% to $11.9 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 47.2K shares come close, making up 2.53% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.4 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock fell 7.15% to $3.25. This security traded at a volume of 317.9K shares come close, making up 19.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares decreased by 6.41% to $185.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 40.6K, accounting for 5.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares declined by 5.8% to $3.25. Trading volume for this security closed at 29.6K, accounting for 1.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $264.1 million.

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares fell 5.27% to $3.6. At the close, Midatech Pharma's trading volume reached 130.4K shares. This is 28.62% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares declined by 5.23% to $7.43. This security traded at a volume of 43.0K shares come close, making up 25.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 million.