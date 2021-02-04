12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock rose 9.09% to $29.5 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 76.9K shares come close, making up 6.13% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock rose 6.51% to $149.0. This security traded at a volume of 69.3K shares come close, making up 5.11% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock rose 5.96% to $113.25. At the close, Synaptics's trading volume reached 22.3K shares. This is 4.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock increased by 5.22% to $3.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.2K shares, which is 4.73 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.4 million.

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $36.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.1K shares, which is 3.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $922.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares rose 4.03% to $49.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 171.9K, accounting for 31.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) stock declined by 10.12% to $72.99 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 122.1K shares come close, making up 19.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares declined by 6.27% to $3.59. Trading volume for this security closed at 138.5K, accounting for 42.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) shares declined by 6.2% to $9.39. USA Technologies's trading volume hit 2.8K shares by close, accounting for 1.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares decreased by 3.37% to $20.1. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 111.5K shares, which is 5.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.2 million.

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 2.91% to $0.97. At the close, Color Star Technology's trading volume reached 527.5K shares. This is 7.88% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 2.3% to $4.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.0K shares, which is 0.16 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.