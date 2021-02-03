12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) stock increased by 15.94% to $5.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 34.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.3 million.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock rose 13.83% to $45.0. At the close, Aviat Networks's trading volume reached 28.9K shares. This is 26.23% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $245.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares moved upwards by 12.6% to $72.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 471.8K shares, which is 12.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock rose 5.97% to $5.32. This security traded at a volume of 545 shares come close, making up 0.09% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock moved upwards by 3.81% to $14.15. TTM Technologies's trading volume hit 14.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) shares moved upwards by 3.66% to $20.64. Digi International's trading volume hit 7.6K shares by close, accounting for 4.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $611.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares decreased by 7.36% to $150.37 during Wednesday's after-market session. Qualcomm's trading volume hit 3.0 million shares by close, accounting for 37.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares decreased by 6.8% to $164.0. Qorvo's trading volume hit 536.9K shares by close, accounting for 43.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock fell 5.89% to $1.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 880.9K shares, which is 30.69 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) stock fell 5.25% to $39.4. Netgear's trading volume hit 28.1K shares by close, accounting for 6.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock fell 4.36% to $10.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 294.1K shares, which is 3.11 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $812.5 million.

Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) stock decreased by 2.79% to $77.13. Cognizant Tech Solns's trading volume hit 430.2K shares by close, accounting for 16.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.