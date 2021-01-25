12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares moved upwards by 56.66% to $9.4 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.9 million shares come close, making up 1241.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares rose 17.15% to $78.96. Overstock.com's trading volume hit 419.4K shares by close, accounting for 11.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock moved upwards by 8.43% to $48.31. Dada Nexus's trading volume hit 25.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion.

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares rose 6.19% to $35.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 62.3K, accounting for 6.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares moved upwards by 6.11% to $26.22. This security traded at a volume of 879.4K shares come close, making up 6.02% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $1.82. Trading volume for this security closed at 136.1K, accounting for 7.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 million.

Losers

Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares declined by 9.27% to $3.77 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.6 million shares come close, making up 36.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.8 million.

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 4.35% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 43.0K, accounting for 1.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.1 million.

Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) stock decreased by 3.06% to $9.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 13.1K, accounting for 1.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.5 million.

Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock declined by 2.81% to $1.73. This security traded at a volume of 135.8K shares come close, making up 0.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.6 million.

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares decreased by 2.34% to $58.5. Boot Barn Holdings's trading volume hit 232.8K shares by close, accounting for 39.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) stock declined by 1.81% to $1.09. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.0K shares, which is 0.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.