12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock rose 8.6% to $5.3 during Monday's after-market session. Energy Focus's trading volume hit 4.7K shares by close, accounting for 4.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) shares increased by 5.28% to $14.94. This security traded at a volume of 11.0K shares come close, making up 10.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $304.4 million.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 3.38% to $6.1. This security traded at a volume of 22.8K shares come close, making up 0.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.1 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock rose 3.3% to $1.25. This security traded at a volume of 273.7K shares come close, making up 2.74% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock rose 2.46% to $27.43. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1K shares, which is 0.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares increased by 2.33% to $22.57. Trading volume for this security closed at 241, accounting for 0.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $610.7 million.

Losers

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock declined by 6.16% to $5.03 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 22.1K shares, which is 0.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 4.63% to $1.03. Pyxis Tankers's trading volume hit 7.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares decreased by 2.05% to $2.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 35.7K shares, which is 0.65 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $924.9 million.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares fell 2.02% to $7.79. At the close, Orbital Energy Group's trading volume reached 215.7K shares. This is 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.4 million.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares decreased by 1.86% to $26.87. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 38.8K shares, which is 0.89 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.4 million.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares fell 1.86% to $5.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.9K shares, which is 0.68 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.