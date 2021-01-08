12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock rose 13.21% to $55.0 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.1K, accounting for 20.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock rose 2.79% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3K, accounting for 1.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares rose 2.57% to $19.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.9K, accounting for 0.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.0 million.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock moved upwards by 1.97% to $3.1. This security traded at a volume of 1.0K shares come close, making up 0.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock rose 1.88% to $10.25. At the close, Aspen Group's trading volume reached 17.7K shares. This is 18.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.5 million.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 1.73% to $2.34. This security traded at a volume of 5.7K shares come close, making up 0.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.3 million.

Losers

Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock declined by 8.49% to $2.05 during Friday's after-market session. Dogness (Intl)'s trading volume hit 4.6K shares by close, accounting for 0.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares decreased by 2.24% to $7.45. Future FinTech Group's trading volume hit 324.2K shares by close, accounting for 5.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 2.21% to $1.33. At the close, Vinco Ventures's trading volume reached 900 shares. This is 0.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 1.97% to $0.34. This security traded at a volume of 1.5 million shares come close, making up 1.27% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.

Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares declined by 1.94% to $1.52. At the close, Allied Esports's trading volume reached 5.6K shares. This is 0.37% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock fell 1.86% to $66.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 267.7K shares, which is 9.45 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 billion.