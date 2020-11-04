12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) stock rose 29.1% to $1.73 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Blueknight Energy's trading volume reached 499.9K shares. This is 363.79% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) shares increased by 2.97% to $1.56. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 30.7K shares, which is 1.09 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) stock rose 2.82% to $53.1. At the close, Renewable Energy Group's trading volume reached 8.7K shares. This is 0.87% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $2.55. This security traded at a volume of 2.7K shares come close, making up 1.63% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEPP) shares rose 1.52% to $5.98. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8K shares, which is 9.99 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) stock moved upwards by 1.15% to $0.26. At the close, Gulfport Energy's trading volume reached 69.6K shares. This is 0.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.

Losers

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) shares fell 3.14% to $0.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. Forum Energy Technologies's trading volume hit 159 shares by close, accounting for 0.01% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) stock decreased by 2.76% to $32.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.4K, accounting for 3.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.2 million.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares decreased by 2.11% to $4.19. This security traded at a volume of 6.4 million shares come close, making up 24.75% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares declined by 1.82% to $0.9. At the close, Tellurian's trading volume reached 75.4K shares. This is 1.52% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $241.0 million.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) stock declined by 1.58% to $10.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 47.1K, accounting for 7.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) stock decreased by 1.58% to $2.5. At the close, NGL Energy Partners's trading volume reached 34.7K shares. This is 3.72% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.9 million.