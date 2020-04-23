6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session
Gainers
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares are trading higher after the company reported it entered into an exclusive license agreement with Novimmune and obtained exclusive rights to certain know-how, patents and data relating to monoclonal antibodies targeting TLR4 & CXCL10.
Losers
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares are trading lower after the company cut FY20 adjusted EPS guidance.
