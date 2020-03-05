7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Nanoviricides (NASDAQ: NNVC) shares are trading higher after Small Caps Daily issued a press release discussing the company's coronavirus updates.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares are trading higher after Wedbush raised the stock's price target from $36 to $40.
Losers
- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) shares are trading lower after the company reported mixed Q3 results.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
