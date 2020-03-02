Market Overview

15 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 4:50pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) shares are trading higher after the company reported Narsoplimab HSCT-TMA results surpassed the FDA-agreed efficacy threshold.
  • Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings.
  • Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 earnings.
  • Impinj (NYSE: PI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS up from the same quarter last year and better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Losers

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of $150 million.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares are trading lower after the company announced the closing of a 9 million share common stock offering.
  • EHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 1.5 million share common stock offering.
  • BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales were down from the same quarter last year.
  • AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Visa (NYSE: V) shares are trading lower after the company reported it sees Q2 roughly 2.5-3.5% lower than prior outlook. The company also said it can't accurately forecast the growth trend for the rest of Q2 and 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

