17 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2020 5:33pm   Comments
Gainers

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NYSE: SFM) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.27, which may not compare to the $0.13 estimate. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.

Dropbox (NYSE: DBX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $600 million buyback.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 sales guidance.

EHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EBITDA of $142.6 million, versus $51.9 million in the same quarter last year. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Losers

Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.

TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.

Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLEDshares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.

Zscaler (NYSE: ZS) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.

Appian (NASDAQ: APPNshares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLYshares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRXshares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.

Rogers (NYSE: ROGshares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDTshares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance down 6-8%.

