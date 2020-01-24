Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 11:50pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Pampa Energia, Inc. (NYSE: PAM) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $13.62 during Friday's after-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Atlantica Yield, Inc. (NASDAQ: AY) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $29.00. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 15, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $27.00.
  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares increased by 0.9% to $14.40. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE: WTRU) stock increased by 0.7% to $68.16.

 

Losers

  • Sky Solar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYS) stock fell 10.0% to $1.35 during Friday's after-market session.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks After-Market MoversAfter-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAM + AY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Edges Lower; Aethlon Medical Shares Plunge
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga