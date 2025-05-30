May 30, 2025 2:42 AM 2 min read

3iQ's CEO Reveals Master Plan As Crypto Asset Manager's Solana ETF Gains 31% Since Launch

Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of digital asset manager 3iQ Corp., revealed the company’s three-phase master plan, designed to increase cryptocurrency adoption and secure the network infrastructure.

What Happened: In an exclusive chat with Benzinga, St-Jean shed light on the cryptocurrency-focused firm’s strategy. He said the first phase of the plan involves increasing adoption and securing networks through staking and supporting mining infrastructure, primarily through exchange-traded funds.

“Phase 2 is bringing more institutions to the game. We do a lot of education. We’re working with a lot of banks and asset managers globally,” he said. St-Jean hinted at several upcoming announcements from 3iQ over the next year.

The third and final phase of 3iQ’s master plan is to transition on-chain, which St-Jean described as the ultimate goal for the company.

“It’s not about the next ETF. It’s not about the next product. It’s going to be this next new financial ecosystem, distributed, empowered globally and accessible to the world that is coming,” he predicted about the space.

Why It Matters: Headquartered in Canada, 3iQ was one of the first players in North America to launch Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD exchange-traded funds.

The company also outpaced U.S.-based asset managers in launching its Solana SOL/USD spot ETF, called 3iQ Solana Staking ETF (SOLQ.U), last month. The investment vehicle began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 16 and has since gained 31% in value. 

The ETF has drawn the interest of Ark Invest, the asset management firm led by seasoned investor Cathie Wood.

Photo Courtesy: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A on Shutterstock.com

