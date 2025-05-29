PepGen Abandons Duchenne Program, Shifts Spotlight To Another Rare Disease Candidate

Zinger Key Points
- PGN-EDO51 increased dystrophin to just 0.59% of normal in 10 mg/kg cohort.
- DM1 candidate corrected mis-splicing by 29% after a single 10 mg/kg dose.
- Get stock picks, daily rankings, and pro-level trading tools in one powerful platform—now 60% off for Memorial Day.
PepGen Inc. PEPG announced on Wednesday that it will focus on advancing its myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program, currently in Phase 2 clinical development.
The company voluntarily discontinued the development of PGN-EDO51 and intends to wind down all Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)-)-related research and development activities.
The decision is based on the levels of dystrophin protein measured in the 10 mg/kg cohort of its CONNECT1-EDO51 study of PGN-EDO51 in DMD patients amenable to exon 51 skipping.
In the CONNECT1 study’s 10 mg/kg cohort (n=4), PGN-EDO51 increased exon 51 skipped transcripts to 4.26% (a mean increase of 3.5%); however, total dystrophin only increased to 0.59% of normal levels (a mean increase of 0.36%).
Also Read: PepGen To Voluntarily Pause Mid-Stage Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Study, Stock Falls
The safety profile of PGN-EDO51 continued to be generally favorable and all treatment-related adverse events were mild. No serious adverse events were reported in the study.
“We are disappointed by the dystrophin results observed in the 10 mg/kg dose cohort in CONNECT1, as it was our hope that we could improve upon existing therapies for patients in a more profound way,” said James McArthur, president and CEO of PepGen.
Paul Streck, executive vice president and head of R&D at PepGen, continued, “PGN-EDODM1, PepGen’s investigational drug in development for DM1, has already demonstrated robust target engagement after a single 10 mg/kg dose in patients that resulted in mean mis-splicing correction of 29% with a favorable emerging safety profile as of February 24, 2025, the most recent safety update.”
PepGen expects to report data from its FREEDOM-DM1 15 mg/kg cohort in patients with DM1 during the second half of 2025. FREEDOM is a Phase 1 single ascending dose, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, with endpoints including safety, 28-day splicing correction, and functional benefit measures.
The company also expects to report data from the 5 mg/kg cohort of its FREEDOM2-DM1 study in DM1 patients in the first quarter of 2026. FREEDOM2 is a Phase 2 multiple ascending dose, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial with endpoints following four doses, including safety, splicing correction, and functional benefit measures.
Price Action: At the last check on Thursday, PEPG stock was down 6.69% at $1.47 during the premarket session.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.