These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On SentinelOne After Q1 Results

SentinelOne Inc S reported better-than-expected sales for the first quarter after the market close on Wednesday.

SentinelOne reported first-quarter revenue of $229.03 million, beating the consensus estimate of $228.35 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The cybersecurity company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of two cents per share, in line with analyst estimates.

"Our top-tier growth and margin improvement reflect continued platform momentum and customer success," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. "Our innovation engine is fueling adoption across AI, Data, Cloud and Endpoint. With Singularity, we're leading a transformational shift toward AI-powered security for the future."

SentinelOne expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $242 million versus estimates of $244.88 million. The company also lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from $1.007 billion to a range of $996 million to $1.001 billion. Analysts were expecting full-year revenue of $1.01 billion.

SentinelOne shares fell 2.1% to close at $19.67 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on SentinelOne following earnings announcement.

Bernstein analyst Peter Weed maintained SentinelOne with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $27 to $25.

WestPark Capital analyst Casey Ryan maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $31 to $25.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex downgraded SentinelOne from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $22 to $19.

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $22 to $18.

Considering buying S stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock