Top 3 Tech Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Photronics Inc PLAB

On May 28, Photronics reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $16.46.

RSI Value: 22.5

22.5 PLAB Price Action: Shares of Photronics fell 15.6% to close at $16.94 on Wednesday.

Okta Inc OKTA

On May 27, Okta reported first-quarter revenue of $688 million, beating analyst estimates of $680.25 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 77 cents per share. "Okta had a solid start to FY26 highlighted by record operating profit and another quarter of robust free cash flow. The world's biggest organizations continue to turn to Okta to solve identity security across their workforces, customers, and AI use cases," said Todd McKinnon, co-founder and CEO of Okta. The company's stock fell around 15% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $70.56.

RSI Value: 25.2

25.2 OKTA Price Action: Shares of Okta fell 16.2% to close at $105.22 on Wednesday.

Cloudastructure Inc CSAI

On May 15, Cloudastructure reported that for the quarter ending March 31, revenue soared 212% year-over-year. “Cloudastructure began 2025 with substantial momentum,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. “Revenue for the quarter more than tripled year-over-year, we turned the corner on gross profit, and we secured the largest contract in our Company’s history. The demand for real time crime deterrence has never been stronger—and we are leading the charge.” The company's stock fell around 43% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.68.

RSI Value: 28.8

28.8 CSAI Ltd Price Action: Shares of Cloudastructure dipped 7.1% to close at $2.74 on Wednesday.

