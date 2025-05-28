May 28, 2025 10:59 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Informatica

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On Tuesday, Salesforce, Inc. CRM officially agreed to acquire Informatica Inc. INFA for approximately $8 billion in equity value, net of Salesforce's current investment in Informatica.

Under the terms of the agreement, holders of Informatica's Class A and Class B-1 common stock will receive $25 in cash per share.

Upon close, Salesforce plans to rapidly integrate Informatica's technology stack including data integration, quality, governance, and unified metadata for Agentforce, and a single data pipeline with MDM on Data Cloud.

Informatica shares gained 0.5% to trade at $24.04 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Informatica following the announcement.

  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Informatica with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $22 to $25.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained Informatica with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $19 to $25.

Considering buying INFA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

