These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Informatica

On Tuesday, Salesforce, Inc. CRM officially agreed to acquire Informatica Inc. INFA for approximately $8 billion in equity value, net of Salesforce's current investment in Informatica.
Under the terms of the agreement, holders of Informatica's Class A and Class B-1 common stock will receive $25 in cash per share.
Upon close, Salesforce plans to rapidly integrate Informatica's technology stack including data integration, quality, governance, and unified metadata for Agentforce, and a single data pipeline with MDM on Data Cloud.
Informatica shares gained 0.5% to trade at $24.04 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Informatica following the announcement.
- RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Informatica with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $22 to $25.
- Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained Informatica with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $19 to $25.
Considering buying INFA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.