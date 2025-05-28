May 28, 2025 10:47 AM 1 min read

PDD Holdings Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter results on Tuesday.

PDD Holdings posted first-quarter earnings of $1.56 per share, missing market estimates of $2.49 per share. The company’s sales came in at $13.18 billion versus expectations of $14.17 billion.

“In the first quarter, we made substantial investments in our platform ecosystem to support merchants and consumers amid rapid changes in the external environment,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “These investments weighed on short-term profitability but gave merchants the room to adapt and focus on high-quality, sustainable growth, strengthening the long-term health of the platform.”

Box shares gained 18.4% to trade at $36.75 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Box following earnings announcement.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • JP Morgan analyst Ellie Jiang maintained PDD Holdings with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $125 to $105.
  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $160 to $128.
  • China Renaissance analyst Charlie Chan downgraded PDD from Buy to Hold and announced a $107 price target.

Considering buying PDD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
PDD Logo
PDDPDD Holdings Inc
$99.39-3.49%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
28.60
Growth
97.98
Quality
Not Available
Value
76.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved