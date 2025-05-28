PDD Holdings Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter results on Tuesday.

PDD Holdings posted first-quarter earnings of $1.56 per share, missing market estimates of $2.49 per share. The company’s sales came in at $13.18 billion versus expectations of $14.17 billion.

“In the first quarter, we made substantial investments in our platform ecosystem to support merchants and consumers amid rapid changes in the external environment,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “These investments weighed on short-term profitability but gave merchants the room to adapt and focus on high-quality, sustainable growth, strengthening the long-term health of the platform.”

JP Morgan analyst Ellie Jiang maintained PDD Holdings with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $125 to $105.

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $160 to $128.

China Renaissance analyst Charlie Chan downgraded PDD from Buy to Hold and announced a $107 price target.

