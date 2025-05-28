Fox News Host Roasts Trump's Mornings: 'Wake Up, Watch Cable News, Create Chaos, Watch The Futures Tank'

Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov took a swipe at President Donald Trump on X recently, mocking his “morning schedule” as he continues to publicly threaten individual companies like Apple AAPL with tariffs.

Trump recently warned that he would impose a 25% tariff on all iPhones not made in the U.S., a move that stunned analysts and rattled Apple’s stock.

Critics argue that targeting specific companies by name is an unusual and aggressive tactic that adds uncertainty to the business environment. Tarlov’s sarcastic checklist included, “Wake up, Watch cable news, Create chaos, Watch the futures tank.”

iPhone Tariff Threat Sparks Mockery And Market Worries

Tarlov's post came in response to Trump threatening to slap Apple with a 25% tariff if iPhones aren't made in the U.S.

Trump has insisted that the U.S. has the workforce and resources to build iPhones domestically. But experts say the plan is either wildly expensive or simply unrealistic. Most of Apple's supply chain is rooted in Asia, and analysts agree that building iPhones in America would be a logistical and financial nightmare.

“It's just not a reality that on the time frame of imposing tariffs that this is going to shift manufacturing here. It's pie in the sky,” Jeff Fieldhack of Counterpoint Research told CNBC in April.

Also last month, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives warned that building iPhones in the U.S. would require $30 billion in investment just to move 10% of Apple's production.

Tarlov Calls It a ‘Man-Made Crisis'

Tarlov didn't just criticize Trump's routine; she's also been vocal about the impact of his tariffs. In mid-May, after news broke that Walmart WMT said it would raise prices in response to the trade policy, Tarlov posted, "It's going to get worse before it gets better (if it does). A completely man-made crisis." Her comment came as Walmart and other major retailers warned of looming price hikes tied to new tariffs.

Earlier this month, Tarlov also pointed to deeper ripple effects beyond retail, citing data from the Port of Los Angeles, which saw cargo volume drop 35% compared to last year. "The executive director of the port of Los Angeles talked about how the port is now down 35% in terms of volume," she posted on X in early May. "He says truckers and dockworkers are going to be laid off. It's incredible the Trump Administration is acting like this isn't a big deal."

Image: Shutterstock