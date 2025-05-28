Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Macy's Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. M will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 28.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share, down from 27 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Macy’s projects to report quarterly revenue at $4.43 billion, compared to $4.85 billion a year earlier.

On May 16, the company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 18.24 cents per share.

Macy’s shares rose 4.1% to close at $12.04 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $14 to $12 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $17 to $12 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $14 to $11 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $14 to $13 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $15 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%

Considering buying M stock? Here’s what analysts think:

