May 28, 2025 2:48 AM

Abercrombie & Fitch Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 28.

Analysts expect the New Albany, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share, down from $2.14 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Abercrombie & Fitch projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.06 billion, compared to $1.02 billion a year earlier.

On March 5, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.57, beating the street view of $3.52. Quarterly sales of $1.585 billion outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $1.563 billion.

Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 5.4% to close at $77.15 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Raymond James analyst Rick Patel maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $90 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $155 to $142 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $115 to $130 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $71 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $135 to $98 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

Considering buying ANF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
