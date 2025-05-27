Semtech Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Semtech Corporation SMTC will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 27.

Analysts expect the Camarillo, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 37 cents per share, up from 6 cents per share in the year-ago period. Semtech projects to report quarterly revenue at $250.09 million, compared to $206.1 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 12, Semtech announced that Mitch Haws has joined the company as its senior vice president of investor relations.

Semtech shares fell 1.4% to close at $37.28 on Friday.

Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $35 to $42 on May 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $60 to $55 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $30 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $82 to $68 on March 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $54 on March 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

