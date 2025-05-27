Box Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Box, Inc. BOX will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 27.

Analysts expect the Redwood City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 26 cents per share, down from 39 cents per share in the year-ago period. Box projects to report quarterly revenue at $274.77 million, compared to $264.66 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 29, IBM announced a strategic expansion of its partnership with Box to advance enterprise-grade artificial intelligence adoption.

Box shares fell 0.5% to close at $31.09 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $36 to $35 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $40 to $38 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Pinjalim Bora maintained an Overweight and cut the price target from $38 to $37 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $34 to $40 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying BOX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock