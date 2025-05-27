May 27, 2025 9:59 AM 2 min read

Box Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Box, Inc. BOX will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 27.

Analysts expect the Redwood City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 26 cents per share, down from 39 cents per share in the year-ago period. Box projects to report quarterly revenue at $274.77 million, compared to $264.66 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 29, IBM announced a strategic expansion of its partnership with Box to advance enterprise-grade artificial intelligence adoption.

Box shares fell 0.5% to close at $31.09 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $36 to $35 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $40 to $38 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Pinjalim Bora maintained an Overweight and cut the price target from $38 to $37 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $34 to $40 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying BOX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BOX Logo
BOXBox Inc
$31.160.23%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.64
Growth
53.55
Quality
Not Available
Value
17.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasMost Accurate Analysts
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved