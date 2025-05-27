Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc ANIP

On May 22, ANI Pharma launched Phase 4 trial to test Cortrophin Gel dosing for gout flares at Massachusetts General Hospital. “Gout is a chronic disease that affects millions of patients, including acute flares that can cause extreme pain and temporary disability,” said Hyon Choi, MD, DrPH, principal investigator of the study and clinical investigator and physician in the Rheumatology Unit at Mass General Research Institute/Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). “For some patients, conventional anti-inflammatory treatments do not provide adequate relief from these flares. We look forward to initiating this dose-ranging study, which we believe will provide valuable scientific information about Cortrophin Gel in the treatment of acute gout flares.” The company's stock fell around 18% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $52.50.

RSI Value: 29.7

29.7 ANIP Price Action: Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals gained 0.9% to close at $57.79 on Friday.

Omeros Corp OMER

On May 15, Omeros posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. “We are pleased that our BLA for narsoplimab in TA-TMA has been accepted by FDA, which is a significant milestone for our narsoplimab program and for Omeros,” said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., Omeros’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock fell around 57% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.97.

RSI Value: 25.3

25.3 OMER Price Action: Shares of Omeros fell 1.9% to close at $3.16 on Friday.

Agilon Health Inc AGL

On May 6, the company said total revenue of $1.53 billion fell 4% year-over-year in the first quarter. “I’m encouraged by our first quarter results and the progress we are making on key initiatives to drive improved operating performance. With our differentiated Total Care Model, our partnerships remain focused on the entire health of their patients, continuing to deliver significant quality outcomes, and cost-effective care to senior patients,” said Steven Sell, CEO, agilon health. The company's stock fell around 42% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.50.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 AGL Ltd Price Action: Shares of Agilon Health rose 0.9% to close at $2.22 on Friday.

