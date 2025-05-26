UPS Sells Ware2Go To Peter Thiel-Backed Stord As Startup Gains 2.5M Square Feet To Compete With Amazon, Expand To U.K. And Netherlands

Stord, the logistics tech startup founded by former Thiel fellow Sean Henry, is stepping up its campaign to challenge Amazon's AMZN grip on e-commerce by acquiring United Parcel Service UPS subsidiary Ware2Go.

The deal, announced Monday, brings an additional 2.5 million square feet of fulfillment space into Stord's network and according to CNBC, it strengthens its growing footprint across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the Netherlands.

A Founder Trained by Thiel and Backed by Titans

Sean Henry launched Stord at just 18 years old after dropping out of the Georgia Institute of Technology to join the Thiel Fellowship, CNBC says. The fellowship is a program offering ambitious young entrepreneurs $100,000 to pursue startups instead of college, according to the website.

Stord is backed by a high-profile lineup of investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Franklin Templeton, and Strike Capital. The firms are fueling the company's ambition to "level the playing field" for independent e-commerce brands that struggle to match Amazon's fulfillment speed, Henry told CNBC.

According to Henry, the core problem facing small and mid-size merchants is the lack of scale. Competing with Prime requires a dense, distributed logistics network that most independent brands simply can't afford to build, CNBC reports.

By integrating Ware2Go's third-party delivery services into its platform, Stord aims to offer exactly that: a robust infrastructure that brings fast, efficient shipping within reach for thousands of businesses, the company says.

Expansion Amid Disruption

Stord's growth strategy is calibrated to thrive in volatile conditions. Henry told CNBC that disruption, from trade policy uncertainty to global events like the pandemic, has historically driven merchants toward platforms like Stord that offer adaptability at scale.

According to the company’s announcement, the Ware2Go acquisition follows other strategic moves in recent years: the purchase of Pitney Bowes' PBI e-commerce fulfillment division, freight platform ProPack and direct-to-consumer fulfillment provider Fulfillment Works. With each addition, Stord has expanded its capabilities across every stage of the fulfillment cycle, from warehouse storage to last-mile delivery.

Now, with more than 70 partner sites worldwide and a growing tech-integrated operations platform, according to CNBC, Stord is positioning itself as a full-cycle logistics alternative for merchants who want to retain brand control without sacrificing speed or reach.

Building a Defensible Edge Against Amazon

Stord focuses on more than warehousing, developing proprietary software designed to work in lockstep with its physical operations, CNBC says. This tight integration forms what Henry describes as a strong, defensible edge.

“If we are the one who's building our own technology in harmony with our operations, from every stage all the way through the cart… it's gonna be really hard for others to keep up,” he told CNBC.

As e-commerce continues to evolve, and more consumers demand fast, reliable shipping from independent brands, Stord's expanding network may prove to be the backbone that helps them compete. Backed by elite investors and driven by a founder with a blueprint for disruption, the company benefits from industry volatility, as brands increasingly turn to flexible platforms that can weather uncertainty and scale with demand.

Image: Shutterstock