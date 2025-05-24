Prime Video Axes Rosamund Pike-Starrer 'The Wheel of Time:' Cost, Not Quality, Kills Fantasy Epic With 97% Rotten Tomatoes Score For The Latest Season

More than a month after the April 17 Season 3 finale, Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Prime Video has reportedly decided that the high-budget fantasy series, "The Wheel of Time," will not return for a fourth season.

What Happened: The decision follows extended internal discussions and was ultimately driven by financial considerations, not creative shortcomings, reported Deadline.

Adapted from the bestselling novels by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson and co-produced by Sony Group Corporation's SONY Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, "The Wheel of Time" debuted in 2021, starring Rosamund Pike, to strong viewership, becoming one of Prime Video's top five series launches ever.

However, while the third season drew praise, earning a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and being regarded by both fans and executives as the show's best, the viewership numbers declined compared to prior seasons, the report noted.

In the U.S., Nielsen data showed it dropped out of the Top 10 Originals after just three weeks, a sharp contrast to earlier seasons that maintained rankings throughout their runs.

Although the series performed better globally and even topped charts in several countries, the returns weren't enough to justify its steep production costs, the report said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: The cancellation underscores the increasingly tough economics of streaming, where even well-reviewed shows aren't guaranteed longevity if they fail to meet platform-wide performance metrics.

"The Wheel of Time" helped pioneer Prime Video's investment in high-end fantasy, paving the way for titles like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Its end marks another example of cost-conscious decisions shaping the future of prestige streaming content.

Knowing the risks, showrunners reportedly designed the Season 3 finale to offer some narrative closure, the report added.

Prime Video and Sony will continue to support the show's Emmy campaign for its final season.

Price Action: Amazon shares slipped 1.04% to close at $201.00 during Thursday's regular session, then edged down another 0.31% to $200.36 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com