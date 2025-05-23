Advance Auto Parts Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Q1 Results

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP posted better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Advance Auto Parts posted quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents loss, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents loss. Quarterly sales of $2.583 billion (down 6.8% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $2.499 billion. Comparable store sales for the first quarter 2025 decreased 0.6%.

"The recently implemented tariffs have created a highly dynamic economic environment. Despite this, the team is staying focused on the turnaround and our path ahead," said Shane O'Kelly, president and chief executive officer.

Advance Auto Parts shares fell 4.7% to $46.86 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Advance Auto Parts following earnings announcement.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained Advance Auto Parts with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $35 to $45.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $48.

BMO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained Advance Auto Parts with a Market Perform and boosted the price target from $40 to $50.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained the stock with a Neutral and boosted the price target from $43 to $48.

B of A Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki maintained Advance Auto Parts with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $33 to $39.

