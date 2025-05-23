May 23, 2025 1:02 PM 1 min read

Advance Auto Parts Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP posted better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Advance Auto Parts posted quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents loss, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents loss. Quarterly sales of $2.583 billion (down 6.8% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $2.499 billion. Comparable store sales for the first quarter 2025 decreased 0.6%.

"The recently implemented tariffs have created a highly dynamic economic environment. Despite this, the team is staying focused on the turnaround and our path ahead," said Shane O'Kelly, president and chief executive officer.

Advance Auto Parts shares fell 4.7% to $46.86 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Advance Auto Parts following earnings announcement.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained Advance Auto Parts with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $35 to $45.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $45 to $48.
  • BMO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained Advance Auto Parts with a Market Perform and boosted the price target from $40 to $50.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained the stock with a Neutral and boosted the price target from $43 to $48.
  • B of A Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki maintained Advance Auto Parts with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $33 to $39.

Considering buying AAP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAP Logo
AAPAdvance Auto Parts Inc
$47.02-4.37%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.86
Growth
8.84
Quality
Not Available
Value
79.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved