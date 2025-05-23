May 23, 2025 3:48 AM 2 min read

From Taiwan Dollar To Russian Ruble — Bitcoin Is Now Bigger Than These National Currencies

Follow

Bitcoin BTC/USD surpassed the New Taiwan Dollar to become the eighth-largest currency by market capitalization on Thursday.

What happened: The apex cryptocurrency came within touching distance of $112,000, as the record-breaking run showed no signs of slowing.

Thursday's momentum powered Bitcoin to a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, surpassing the national currencies of several major economies.

According to data sourced from AssetsMarketCap, Bitcoin ranked ahead of Taiwan's national currency and the legal tender of Anglosphere states such as the Australian dollar and the Canadian dollar.

The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency also eclipsed the Russian ruble and was nearly three times the value of the Indian rupee.  

It is worth noting that these are among the world’s largest economies. India, for instance, has the fourth-largest GDP as of this writing, according to the International Monetary Fund data.

CurrencyMarket Capitalization
Bitcoin$2.20 trillion
New Taiwan dollars$2.17 trillion
Australian dollars$2.02 trillion
Canadian dollars$1.94 trillion
Russian Ruble$1.46 trillion
Swiss Franc$1.20 trillion
Indian Rupee$760.74 billion
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

See Also: From Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway To Jeff Bezos’ Amazon — Bitcoin Is Now Outshining These Wall Street Titans

Still, Bitcoin has a long way to go before dethroning the U.S. dollar and the Chinese yuan, which have a market capitalization of $21.76 trillion and $45.15 trillion, respectively.

While Bitcoin is recognized as a digital currency, its use in mainstream transactions and investments is limited. As of this writing, El Salvador is the only country that has made Bitcoin legal tender.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $110,822.28, down 0.51% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo Courtesy: Bukhta Yurii On Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$110749.89-0.87%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsAustralian dollarsBitcoinCanadian dollarscurrenciesmarket capitalizationNew Taiwan dollars
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved