May 23, 2025 3:07 AM 1 min read

Frontline Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Frontline plc FRO will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Friday, May 23.

Analysts expect the Limassol, Cyprus-based company to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share, down from 62 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Frontline projects to report quarterly revenue at $264.19 million, compared to $556.03 million a year earlier.

On Feb. 28, Frontline reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 6.9% year-over-year to $443.491 million, surpassing the $300.67 million consensus.

Frontline shares fell 2.9% to close at $17.18 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $26 to $20 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
  • BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $30 on Oct. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying FRO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

