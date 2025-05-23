Frontline Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Frontline plc FRO will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Friday, May 23.

Analysts expect the Limassol, Cyprus-based company to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share, down from 62 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Frontline projects to report quarterly revenue at $264.19 million, compared to $556.03 million a year earlier.

On Feb. 28, Frontline reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 6.9% year-over-year to $443.491 million, surpassing the $300.67 million consensus.

Frontline shares fell 2.9% to close at $17.18 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $26 to $20 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $30 on Oct. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying FRO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock