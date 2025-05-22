Ross Stores Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Ross Stores, Inc. ROST will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, May 22.

Analysts expect the Dublin, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share, down from $1.46 per share in the year-ago period. Ross Stores projects to report quarterly revenue at $4.96 billion, compared to $4.86 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Wednesday, Ross Stores declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 40.5 cents per common share.

Ross Stores shares fell 1% to close at $152.68 on Wednesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $150 on May 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $150 to $155 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $150 to $157 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $130 to $128 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $166 to $161 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

