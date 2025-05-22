May 22, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With BJ's Wholesale Stock On Thursday?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Thursday after the company reported first-quarter results.

The company registered adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents. Quarterly revenues of $5.15 billion (+4.7% year over year) missed the Street view of $5.20 billion.

Comparable club sales rose 1.6% from the previous year. Excluding gasoline, sales grew 3.9%, driven by higher customer traffic.

Operating income in the quarter under review jumped 26.7% year over year to $203.645 million.

Also Read: Williams-Sonoma, Snowflake And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.9% to $285.836 million in the first quarter.

Gross profit increased to $969.5 million in the first quarter from $883.4 million in the year-ago period.

Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, increased by 30 basis points.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Under its existing share repurchase program, BJ’s Wholesale repurchased 55,000 shares of common stock, totaling $6.2 million.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $39.484 million and merchandise inventories worth $1.567 billion.

BJ’s Wholesale Club reported long-term debt of $398.88 million at the end of the first quarter, which is slightly higher than $398.509 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook: BJ’s Wholesale Club has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $4.10 to $4.30 per share, compared with the $4.24 estimate.

It expects comparable club sales (excluding gasoline) to grow 2.0% to 3.5% this year. The company plans to spend around $800 million on capital expenditures.

Price Action: BJ shares are trading higher by 2.1% to $120.00 at last check Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: QualityHD / Shutterstock.com

BJ Logo
BJBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
$120.002.13%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.93
Growth
97.55
Quality
70.26
Value
24.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsGuidanceTop StoriesMarketsMoversGeneralBriefswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved