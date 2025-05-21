Trump Gives South African President The Zelenskyy Treatment, Hits Cyril Ramaphosa With Controversial Genocide Claims

In a recent Oval Office on Wednesday, President Donald Trump engaged in a contentious discussion with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over allegations concerning the treatment of white farmers in South Africa. The meeting, marked by dramatic exchanges, involved Trump presenting a video that he claimed demonstrated the persecution of white farmers.

What Happened: During the meeting, Trump displayed a video featuring Black politicians chanting anti-apartheid slogans, asserting that it highlighted the plight of white farmers, reported the Associated Press. However, none of the politicians in the video were part of Ramaphosa's government, and many have dismissed the comments as not being literal. The video ended with images of white crosses, which Trump claimed represented murdered white farmers.

“It's a terrible sight. I've never seen anything like it,” said Trump about the video.

Ramaphosa questioned the video’s credibility and engaged in a discussion with Trump, accompanied by his delegation, including pro golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, and Afrikaner tycoon Johann Rupert. Rupert pointed out the broader violence issues in South Africa, noting, “It's not only white farmers.”

The meeting briefly shifted focus when Trump addressed a question about a Boeing 747 donation from Qatar, intended for use as Air Force One. Ramaphosa humorously remarked on the situation by saying, “I wish I had a plane to give you.”

The South African leader expressed his satisfaction with the meeting’s outcome despite the intense discussions. He later told reporters, “You wanted to see drama and something really big happening,” said Ramaphosa. “I'm sorry that we disappointed you somewhat when it comes to that.”

Why It Matters: This meeting is part of a series of tense diplomatic encounters involving President Trump. Recently, a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also escalated into a heated exchange. During that meeting, Trump warned Zelenskyy about the risks of escalating tensions, accusing him of “gambling with World War III.” The encounter was originally intended to finalize a U.S.-Ukraine agreement on critical mineral supplies but turned confrontational.

In another instance, Zelenskyy addressed the public spat with Trump, expressing optimism about mending ties between the two leaders. Despite these diplomatic tensions, Zelenskyy emphasized the longstanding relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine, expressing gratitude for American support.

