XP Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

XP Inc. XP reported mixed results for the first quarter on Tuesday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $741.93 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $755.03 million.
XP shares gained 1.4% to trade at $18.81 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on XP following earnings announcement.
- B of A Securities analyst Mario Pierry maintained XP with a Neutral and raised the price target from $16 to $19.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Tito Labarta maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $15 to $17.
Considering buying XP stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
