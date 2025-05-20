These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI affirmed its FY2025 guidance and appointed Daniel Heaf as CEO on Monday.

The company affirmed its adjusted EPS guidance of $3.25 to $3.60 per share versus market estimates of $3.52 per share. The company also affirmed its FY2025 sales outlook of $7.38 billion to $7.53 billion versus expectations of $7.47 billion.

“Through a strategic search, the Board recognized a rare and exciting opportunity to bring on Daniel as the next CEO of Bath & Body Works,” said Sarah Nash, Chair of the Board. “Daniel is a forward-thinking leader with a remarkable track record of driving innovative, transformative growth across iconic global brands. He brings bold and direct leadership which energizes and inspires teams to rally behind him. His vision for evolving Bath & Body Works to be highly coveted, relevant, and resonant for customers everywhere – combined with his consumer-first mindset – make him the right person to lead Bath & Body Works. Daniel, his leadership team, and the Board will partner closely to develop a forward-looking strategy that honors the company’s legacy while embracing bold, necessary transformation to meet consumers where they are.”

Bath & Body Works shares gained 1.2% to trade at $33.97 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bath & Body Works following the announcement.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained Bath & Body Works with a Neutral and raised the price target from $32 to $36.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $31 to $35.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Bath & Body Works with an Outperform rating and maintained a $43 price target.

