The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly considering a reality TV show concept where immigrants compete for potential U.S. citizenship. This idea was proposed by a television producer.

What Happened: Rob Worsoff, a producer and writer known for “Duck Dynasty,” pitched the idea. The DHS is in the early stages of evaluating the concept, according to department spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Worsoff, a Canadian immigrant, stated that the show aims to celebrate American citizenship, not pit immigrants in a survival competition. Contestants, already in the immigration system, would compete in challenges based on American history and science. Worsoff assured that losing contestants would not face deportation.

The proposed show would feature one-hour episodes where immigrants compete to demonstrate ‘they are the most American’. In one instance, contestants would participate in a gold rush competition in San Francisco. Another episode could feature contestants reassembling a Model T chassis on an automotive assembly line in Detroit.

Worsoff has held initial discussions with networks and received encouraging feedback from the DHS. However, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has not yet reviewed the pitch for any scripted or reality television project.

SEE ALSO: Joe Biden Diagnosed With Advanced Prostate Cancer, Trump Wishes Former President A ‘Fast And Successful Recovery’

Why It Matters: According to The WSJ, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem‘s leadership has focused heavily on publicity, sometimes compromising operations. The department has allocated over $200 million for an ad campaign featuring Noem urging undocumented immigrants to leave the U.S.

The proposed reality show comes amid a changing landscape of immigration policies. A recent poll suggested that 52% of Americans trust President Donald Trump‘s ability to handle immigration. However, the Trump administration has recently revoked legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants, reversing a key Joe Biden-era immigration policy.

Furthermore, Trump signed an executive order to combat crime and boost immigration enforcement in Washington D.C. The proposed show could potentially serve as a new platform for immigrants to compete for citizenship amid these policy changes.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.