On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order aimed at cracking down on crime and boosting immigration enforcement in the District of Columbia.

The order establishes the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force,” which will coordinate federal and local efforts to address crime, improve public safety, and enhance the city’s cleanliness and aesthetics.

The executive order directs federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, to work with local officials to enhance law enforcement presence, combat crime, and enforce federal immigration laws, particularly by addressing illegal immigration and sanctuary city status.

The Task Force will also collaborate with local law enforcement to tackle fare evasion and crimes within the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, support the recruitment of police officers, and improve the District’s forensic capabilities.

Additionally, the order calls for beautification projects to restore public monuments and remove graffiti.

The order also mandates the cleanup of homeless encampments on federal land and encourages private sector involvement in public space beautification. While the executive order aims to bolster D.C.’s safety and appearance, it specifies that implementation will be subject to law and available funding.

Image: Shutterstock