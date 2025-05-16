Investors Fear Tariffs, Advisors Fear Chaos — ETFs Are The Unexpected Middle Ground

State Street Global Advisors‘ latest ETFs in Focus report identifies an interesting discord: an increasing divergence between financial advisors and retail investors in how they view portfolio risk. The report also shows how ETFs are becoming an important middle ground between these two perspectives.

Although each group recognizes increased uncertainty in the current market, they disagree on risks to focus on and how to manage them. This disagreement highlights the importance of a more holistic risk management approach—one that uses ETFs for both transparency and strategic synergy.

Retail Investors Prioritizing Near-Term, Inflation-Driven Risks

Retail investors are still primarily focused on risks that have tangible and immediate effects on their pocket. The report identifies the top three investor concerns as trade wars and tariffs (44%), recession (37%), and surprise inflation (34%).

These apprehensions indicate the economic matters that most immediately influence consumer spending power, investment returns, and savings stability.

Advisors Have A Wider Perspective On Systemic Risks

Conversely, financial advisors pay closer attention to systemic and long-term hazards. They identify recession and growth shocks (34%), geopolitical tensions (31%), and adjustments in government policy or regulation (28%) as key threats to client portfolios. Advisors are also more inclined to follow diversified strategies that include alternative investments, higher cash positioning, and exposure to low-volatility asset classes.

Notably, advisors are using ETFs to access alternative strategies more effectively. More than 75% of advisors intend to expand their usage of alternative ETF strategies in the next 12–18 months. This is a testament that ETFs are becoming indispensable tools for risk-adjusted returns, portfolio resiliency, and asset allocation flexibility.

ETFs As A Convergence Point For Risk Management

ETFs are taking center stage in bridging the gap between advisor strategy and investor sentiment. ETFs are providing accessibility, transparency, and the ability to trade whenever they wish for individual investors. The vast majority of users of ETFs say these funds have made them more informed investors and enhanced their capability in portfolio management.

These advantages indicate ETFs are well suited to act as a risk management solution that harmonizes investor comfort with advisor expertise.

Some ETFs That Align With Bridging Investor Caution And Advisor Foresight

iShares U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities ETF TIP

Why it fits: TIP offers exposure to TIPS, helping hedge against inflation and preserve purchasing power—ideal for investors focused on short-term cost-of-living concerns.

SPDR SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF RLY

Why it fits: RLY provides diversified exposure to real assets like commodities, TIPS, and REITs—offering built-in protection against macro and geopolitical risks for advisors seeking alternative, flexible strategies.

First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund FMF

Why it fits: FMF uses a managed futures strategy to offer non-correlated returns, giving advisors a hedge against volatile markets in an accessible, ETF format.

Conclusion: Constructing Strategic Alignment In A Volatile World

The gap between investor anxiety and advisor foresight has real consequences for portfolio strategy. While investors focus on inflation and trade, and advisors plan for broader macro shocks, ETFs offer common ground for building more resilient portfolios.

Greater investor education and access to transparent, low-cost ETFs can help bridge this divide and strengthen preparedness for market uncertainty.

