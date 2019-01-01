|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (ARCA: RLY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF.
There is no analysis for SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF
The stock price for SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (ARCA: RLY) is $28.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.
SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF.
SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.