There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (ARCA: RLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF's (RLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)?

A

The stock price for SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (ARCA: RLY) is $28.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (ARCA:RLY) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) operate in?

A

SPDR SSgA Multi Asset Real Return ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.