Vontobel Launches First Active ETF, Bets On High-Quality Global Stocks

Vontobel Asset Management officially entered the active ETF fray with the introduction of its inaugural actively managed fund, the Vontobel International Equity Active ETF VNIE, on Thursday.

The launch comes at the heels of the debut of the Lazard International Dynamic Equity Fund IEQ on Monday, an international equity fund with $31.1 million in assets and an expense ratio of 0.40%.

For a firm with nearly four decades of experience managing international equity strategies, VNIE is less a bold leap and more a natural evolution.

A Global Portfolio With A Quality Focus

VNIE is designed for those looking to appreciate their capital in the long term outside of U.S. shores. It focuses on investments in equities that are represented in the MSCI All Country World ex U.S. Index, which includes developed and emerging markets in a broad range. Assets may be invested up to 30% in emerging-market names—exposing positions to higher-growth geographies under active management.

A differentiator? Vontobel’s bottom-up, active stock selection strategy, engineered to identify high-quality companies at favorable valuations. VNIE’s assets will have at least 75% allocated in non-U.S. equities, positioning it as a top bet for diversification during times of uncertainty.

Active Advantage In A Volatile World

While passive ETFs rule the headlines, VNIE trusts its hands-on approach. The active wrapper gives Vontobel’s experts the ability to pivot fast in response to macro changes, something that’s increasingly valuable as global markets move to a different beat.

The fund has a net charge of 0.60% after a waiver fee, which is designed to balance cost-effectiveness against active expertise.

The Bigger Picture

With this debut, Vontobel is not only jumping into the active ETF space, it’s making a bet on the future of international investing. For U.S.-skeptical investors who crave high-quality options abroad, VNIE may prove to be the ticket to a better-diversified portfolio.

And if Vontobel gets its game right, this could be just the beginning of a long string of active ETF moves.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock