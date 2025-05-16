May 16, 2025 2:16 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Alibaba After Q4 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Alibaba Group Holding BABA reported downbeat sales for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday.

The Jack Ma co-founded e-commerce giant reported quarterly revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $32.58 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $33.08 billion. It clocked an adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.73, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.48. Adjusted net income rose 22% Y/Y to $4.11 billion.

International commerce retail business revenue grew by 24% to $3.80 billion, primarily driven by the increase in revenue contributed by AliExpress' Choiceand Trendyol. International commerce wholesale business revenue grew by 16% Y/Y to $823 million.

Alibaba shares gained 0.6% to trade at $124.58 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Alibaba following earnings announcement.

  • Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained Alibaba with a Buy and lowered the price target from $190 to $176.
  • Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $147 to $142.
  • Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained Alibaba with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $160.

Considering buying BABA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
