These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Alibaba After Q4 Results

Alibaba Group Holding BABA reported downbeat sales for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday.
The Jack Ma co-founded e-commerce giant reported quarterly revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $32.58 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $33.08 billion. It clocked an adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.73, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.48. Adjusted net income rose 22% Y/Y to $4.11 billion.
International commerce retail business revenue grew by 24% to $3.80 billion, primarily driven by the increase in revenue contributed by AliExpress' Choiceand Trendyol. International commerce wholesale business revenue grew by 16% Y/Y to $823 million.
Alibaba shares gained 0.6% to trade at $124.58 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Alibaba following earnings announcement.
- Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang maintained Alibaba with a Buy and lowered the price target from $190 to $176.
- Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $147 to $142.
- Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained Alibaba with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $170 to $160.
