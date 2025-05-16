May 16, 2025 2:02 PM 2 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Walmart After Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Walmart Inc. WMT reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted first-quarter FY26 sales growth of 2.5% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $165.60 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus estimate of $165.88 billion. The retailer reported adjusted EPS of 61 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 58 cents.

“We delivered a solid first quarter in a dynamic operating environment. We’re serving customers and members in more ways, which is fueling our growth. We’re well positioned, maintaining flexibility to navigate the near-term while continuing to invest to create value for the long-term.” said President and CEO Doug McMillon.

For fiscal year 2026, Walmart reaffirmed an adjusted EPS outlook of $2.50 – $2.60, vs. the $2.61 estimate and sales guidance of $694.70 billion—$701.50 billion vs. the street view of $705.30 billion.

Walmart shares gained 1.6% to trade at $97.85 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Walmart following earnings announcement.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

  • Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained Walmart with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $100 to $110.
  • Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $107 to $111.
  • RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh reiterated Walmart with an Outperform rating and maintained a $102 price target.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and maintained a $115 price target.
  • DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained Walmart with a Buy and maintained a $117 price target

Considering buying WMT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
WMT Logo
WMTWalmart Inc
$97.881.59%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.91
Growth
55.60
Quality
80.01
Value
46.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved