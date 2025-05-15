Eli Lilly Collaborates With Rznomics On Hearing Loss Treatment In $1.3 Billion Pact

Eli Lilly And Co LLY on Thursday entered into a strategic global research collaboration and licensing agreement with Rznomics Inc., a South Korea-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in RNA-based therapeutics.

The agreement focuses on developing and commercializing RNA-editing therapies using Rznomics’ proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform.

Also Read: Eli Lilly Stock Offers Buying Opportunity For Goldman Sachs. Concerns Over CVS Setback Are Overblown, Analysts Say

The collaboration focuses on discovering and developing RNA-editing therapeutics for sensorineural hearing loss. Rznomics will conduct early-stage research according to the jointly approved research plans, while Lilly will assume responsibility for further development and commercialization.

If Lilly exercises all available options under the agreement, the total deal value could reach more than $1.3 billion and separate royalties on product sales. The upfront payment was not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Lilly, a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation,” said Dr. Seong-Wook Lee, CEO of Rznomics. “This partnership validates our trans-splicing ribozyme platform and opens the door to treating previously intractable diseases with precision RNA therapeutics.”

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Rznomics as it seeks to expand its presence in the global biotech arena. For Lilly, the deal aligns with its broader strategy to build a leading RNA therapeutics pipeline.

Price Action: LLY stock is up 2.61% at $734.24 at the last check on Thursday.

Eli Lilly Stock Prediction For 2025

Equity research can be a valuable source of information for learning about a company's fundamentals. Analysts create financial models based on a company’s fundamentals and expected future earnings to arrive at a price target and recommendation for the stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly have an average 1-year price target of $966.43, representing an expected upside of 31.6%.

Because of differences in assumptions, analysts can arrive at very different price targets and recommendations. One analyst has bearish recommendations on Eli Lilly, while six analysts have bullish ratings. Morgan Stanley’s street high price target is $1124.0, while HSBC’s street low is $700.0.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock