Cisco Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO will release its third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 14.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share, up from 88 cents per share in the year-ago period. Cisco projects quarterly revenue of $14.06 billion, compared to $12.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in more than 10 straight quarters.

Cisco shares gained 0.2% to close at $61.78 on Tuesday.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $75 to $67 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $80 to $63 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $73 to $70 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $73 to $68 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.
  • Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $72 to $60 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying CSCO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

