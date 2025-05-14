Cisco Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO will release its third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 14.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share, up from 88 cents per share in the year-ago period. Cisco projects quarterly revenue of $14.06 billion, compared to $12.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in more than 10 straight quarters.

Cisco shares gained 0.2% to close at $61.78 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $75 to $67 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $80 to $63 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $73 to $70 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $73 to $68 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $72 to $60 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying CSCO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

