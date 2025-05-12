Mark Zuckerberg Once Set Up A Facebook Account For Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Andy Samberg, Then Personally Played Tech Support When Things Went A Bit Haywire

In a 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, comedian Andy Samberg revealed that Mark Zuckerberg not only persuaded him to join Facebook, now a subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc. META, but also personally set up his account and remained his only friend on the platform.

What Happened: Samberg recalled the unusual story when Fallon asked if he was on Facebook. "Well, do we have time for a funny story?" he replied. "I am actually on Facebook, but I only have one friend. It's a private account and I have one friend."

When Fallon asked who it was, Samberg answered, "Mark Zuckerberg."

Samberg said the two had become friendly after Zuckerberg appeared on Saturday Night Live and later invited Samberg to visit Facebook's offices. During their visit, Zuckerberg was shocked to learn Samberg didn't use Facebook.

"I said, ‘If you set up my account and you're my only friend, so I can tell this on a talk show…' and he agreed," Samberg said.

But things didn't go exactly as planned. The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor began receiving emails and friend requests from Zuckerberg's contacts. "I texted him and was like, ‘Hey man, I hate to do this to you, head of Facebook, but I think I need some tech support here.'"

Zuckerberg responded like any good friend would. "He was so cool about it. He was like, ‘Go into your settings …’" Samberg said. "Of course, it totally worked."

Why It's Important: This story resurfaced just as Zuckerberg is about to celebrate his 41st birthday this week — a milestone for the tech mogul who turned a dorm-room project into a $1.6 trillion empire.

Over the years, Zuckerberg has faced enormous challenges: government investigations, public distrust over privacy and misinformation, and a risky pivot to the metaverse that drew skepticism across Wall Street.

He's also been criticized for being robotic or emotionally detached — something he's acknowledged publicly.

The Meta CEO currently has a net worth of $226 billion, making him the third wealthiest person after Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock.com

