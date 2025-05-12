Illumina Analysts Lower Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

Illumina, Inc. ILMN reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter, but lowered its FY25 guidance, after the closing bell on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 97 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 94 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.04 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

“I’m proud that the Illumina team delivered strong Q1 revenue and EPS, a good start to the year in an increasingly dynamic business environment,” said Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer. “Our outlook for the year has weakened due to shifting policy and geopolitical developments and we have taken swift incremental actions to protect our earnings. Our strategic focus remains on customer collaboration, driving differentiated innovations, and delivering on our long-term financial targets of growth and profitability.”

Illumina lowered its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $4.50 to $4.20-$4.30 and sees core Illumina revenue to decline between (1%) and (3%) on a constant currency basis year over year.

Illumina shares gained 5.5% to trade at $79.92 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Illumina following earnings announcement.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson maintained Illumina with a Hold and lowered the price target from $92 to $87.

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $136 to $100.

