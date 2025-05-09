These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Marriott Vacations Worldwide After Q1 Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance on Thursday.
Marriott Vacations reported quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.20 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.
“We had a strong first quarter growing first time buyer sales and Adjusted EBITDA, illustrating the power of our leisure-focused business model,” said John Geller, president and chief executive officer. “We are reiterating our full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance in light of our strong profitability performance and progress on our transformation initiatives.”
Marriott Vacations raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $6.30-$7.00 to $6.40-$7.10.
Marriott Vacations shares gained 0.5% to trade at $64.63 on Friday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Marriott Vacations following earnings announcement.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove maintained Marriott Vacations with a Sell and raised the price target from $48 to $55.
- Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $112 to $105.
