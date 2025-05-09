PaySign Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paysign, Inc. PAYS posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted first-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, beating market estimates of 2 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $18.60 million versus expectations of $17.49 million.

“Q1 2025 was another exceptional quarter for Paysign, as we achieved record revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Mark Newcomer, President and CEO of Paysign. “We delivered 41.0% year-over-year revenue growth and a 193.3% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, along with a 10.3 percentage point expansion in gross margins. Our patient affordability business once again outperformed expectations, delivering an impressive 260.8% revenue increase compared to the first quarter of 2024. We ended the quarter with 90 active patient affordability programs, adding 14 net patient affordability programs during the quarter. Our pipeline remains robust, and we are extremely confident that the business will continue its current growth trajectory.”

PaySign raised its FY2025 sales guidance from $68.50 million-$70.00 million to $72.00 million-$74.00 million.

PaySign shares gained 1.9% to trade at $2.76 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PaySign following earnings announcement.

Lake Street analyst Jacob Stephan maintained PaySign with a Buy and raised the price target from $6 to $7.

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jon Hickman maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $7.25 to $8.25.

